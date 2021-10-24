'Joe Biden' Meets His Cool Jason Sudeikis Self On 'Saturday Night Live'

Remember when Joe Biden was fun?

“People used to like me. The press would call me Uncle Joe,” Biden (played by James Austin Johnson) recalled wistfully on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open.

In walks cool Joe, played by Jason Sudeikis, just the way he used to be him on “SNL” when he was a cast member.

“I’m you from eight years ago, man, the ghost of Biden past — boo!” Sudeikis tells Johnson.

“How can you be me?” Johnson asks. “You seem so happy, so carefree, so ... what’s the word I’m looking for?”

“Lucid!” Sudeikis responds. “Yeah, partner, where I’m from, we’re still VP. Easiest gig in the world. We’re like America’s wacky neighbor. We just pop in with an ice cream cone, some aviator shades, do some finger guns ... loosen up, Buddy. What happened to us? We used to be fun, right?”

Sudeikis Biden counsels as he cuddles with his future self: “I hope this doesn’t sound sexist, but you gotta smile more, sweetie.”

Okay, so maybe they’re from “different eras, but at the end of the day we’re Joe freaking Biden!” declares Sudeikis.