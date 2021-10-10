Kim Kardashian Throws Shade At Kanye, Drops Startling O.J. Joke In Sly 'SNL' Monologue

Kim Kardashian West turned out in a hot-pink bodysuit to deliver a sly, mostly funny “Saturday Night” monologue. She heaped praise and dished dirt on her latest divorced husband, referred to her sex tape, and calmly passed off a jaw-dropping O.J. Simpson “joke.”

She also took a dig at “SNL,” saying her appearance before 10 million or so viewers was a “chill, intimate night” for her because she’s used to being fawned over by some 360 million fans.

Kardashian segued into O.J. Simpson as she plugged her “real passion — getting wrongly accused people out of jail. I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps,” she added. Her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, helped acquit O.J. Simpson of murder charges in the stabbing deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

It’s because of her pop that she “met my first black person,” Kardashian noted. “Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?” she asked a startled audience. “O.J. does leave a mark — or several, or none at all; I still don’t know.”

As for Kanye West, he’s the “best rapper of all times ... the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she said. (The couple was seen together in Manhattan before the program.)

“When I divorced him, you know it came down to one thing: His personality,” she zinged.

“I’m surprised to see me here, too,” Kardashian told the audience as she first stepped on stage. “I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time,” she quipped, referring to her leaked sex tape. “Actually I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind.”

She emphasized: “I’m a Kim, not a Karen,” but given all the “K” names in the family, that might have been a possibility. Somehow her mom “just knew” Karen wouldn’t be a good pick. “I don’t know how she saw that coming — and not Caitlyn” Jenner, she said.

“I’d love America to come together, which is why I’m here to announce that I’m running … I’m just kidding!” she added.

“I’m not running for president. We can’t have three failed politicians in one family,” she said, referring to Kanye West’s doomed bid for the presidency, and Caitlyn Jenner’s failed race for California governor.