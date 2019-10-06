Matthew Broderick Plays Mike Pompeo On 'SNL,' And Suddenly It All Seems Bearable

Sweet, wry Matthew Broderick turned up on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open to play Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and suddenly the whole impeachment quaqmire didn’t seem so very horrible.

Ferris Bueller’s version of Pompeo is a get-along, unassuming guy who pretty much sees the end coming. He might even move to Finland with the Finnish president (Alex Moffat), who is still hanging out in the White House after listening to Donald Trump “screaming.”

Trump isn’t in the Oval Office for the impeachment meeting because he’s talking to an “alligator breeder to fill up the moat at the border,” explains Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence.

“Look, I’ve been asking around, and I this whole impeachment thing could be really bad,” Broderick warns Beck.

“Who told you that?” “Pence” asks in a panic.

“Like, America?”

Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani (who later turns into the Joker) advises everyone to stay calm and “close ranks ... like the mafia.”

“Uh, yeah, except the mafia was, like, smart,” notes “Pompeo.” “They didn’t go on Fox News and tell people the crimes before they did them.”

Broderick suggests everyone get their stories straight.

Bennett’s Pence wonders: “If they’re not straight now, they could still be converted to straight, right?”

“Pompeo’s” last tip for everyone: “Impeachment moves pretty fast if you don’t stop to look around, you just might miss it.”

Watch it all in the video up top.

𝘐𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘥𝘰𝘯’𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘱 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥, 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘮𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴 𝘪𝘵. #SNL pic.twitter.com/qU7mWYQOCh — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 6, 2019