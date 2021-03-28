The “Saturday Night Live” cast cut free of politics for a change to morph into a wild crew of Miami Beach spring breakers on a TV game show for the cold open.

The host of the faux dating show for “hot, infected singles” was Cece Vuvuzela (Maya Rudolph). “We’re so close to the end” of COVID-19, “let’s ruin it!” she whooped.

The program was sponsored by Spirit Airlines, offering $10 flights to Miami Beach. “Don’t worry, we leave the windows open,” was COVID-reassuring tagline.

“You guys know no one partying in Miami is vaxed,” Vuvuzela piped up. Gardner revealed she was “anti-vax.”

Fineman headed out with Mooney to Club Syph packed with 2,000 people chirping: “Pepper balls sound fun! Let’s go do one!”

When sirens erupted, Bennett pulled on a police vest and hat, pointing out: “That siren means I’m on duty now.”

“No, it means we do a shot and keep the party going,” said Rudolph.

Rudolph, an “SNL” veteran who joined the show as a featured player in 2000, was also Saturday’s host, and was optimistic about better COVID days, saying that “we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Check out the cold open up top, and Rudolph’s monologue here: