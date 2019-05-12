'SNL's' GOP Senators Would Support Trump Even If He 'Gay-Married' The 'Leader Of ISIS'

What would it take for Republicans to withdraw support from Donald Trump? The answer, according to “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open, is that the love is absolutely unconditional.

That includes if Trump “gay-married” the leader of ISIS, or divorced Melania for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and “pledges to love, honor and enact her Green New Deal.”

What’s the secret to the GOP rock-solid support for Trump? What they can get out of him — most perfectly explained by McKinnon’s dead-on Graham, who called Trump a “business Jesus.”

“I am a man of convictions and principles,” said McKinnon. “Unless you he can help me, and then it’s, New Lindsey, who dis?”

Told he’d “still get those tax cuts” if Trump became a Louis Farrakhan Muslim, McKinnon’s Graham responded: “Well, then, I guess it’s ‘salaam alaikum,’ Brother President.”

What if Trump “open-hand slapped you in the face? What would you say then?” asked “Todd.”

“Harder, daddy,” said a glazed-eyed McKinnon.

Asked if Trump declared that life begins “not at conception, but erection,” Strong’s Collins said “that would be the most outrageous, ridiculous thing that I’d ever end up definitely voting for.”

McConnell succinctly explained: “Who are we kidding? We’ll always be ride or die bitches.”