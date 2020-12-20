'Kamala Harris' Slaps 'Mike Pence' In Blow For Voters In 'SNL' Cold Open

“How did you even get into the White House?” Bennett asked as she strode in while he was being vaccinated against COVID-19 in a recreation of his actual injection on live TV.

She snapped: “I won more votes.”

As for his shot, “Pence” noted: “I’m sure all Americans are excited to see me, a guy who let COVID spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines.”

“Joe Biden” stumbled in with his cane and medical boot before doing a somersault a la Willy Wonka. He was played for the first time by Alex Moffat since Jim Carrey tweeted Saturday that he had ended his six-week stint playing the president-elect.

“You look different somehow,” Bennett’s Pence noticed.

Kate McKinnon’s wacky Rudy Giuliani suddenly popped up because he heard there were “free meds” on site. “Rudy” was again leaking what appeared to be hair dye down his face. “I think my bodily fluids are trying to distance themselves from me,” McKinnon said.

Check is all out in the video up top.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!