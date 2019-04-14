'Trump, Trump, What A Chump,' Chants Kate McKinnon's Joy Behar On 'SNL's' Mock 'View'

“Saturday Night Live” recreated its own version of “The View” with killer clones of Whoopi Goldberg (Leslie Jones), Joy Behar (Kate McKinnon), Meghan McCain (Aidy Bryant) — and Emma Stone as returning panelist Jenny McCarthy to complain about vaccinations.
“Trump, Trump, what a chump. Trump, Trump, what a dump,” intones “Behar” as the women discuss the president and immigration.
“Can I just say something as the princess of Arizona?” Bryant’s McCain asks. “There is a crisis at the border, and the border is right up in my Arizona.” She insists the state was “founded on sunburnt women selling turquoise jewelry, not rando Mexicans,” adding that she’s not racist because her makeup artist is gay.
“Whoopi” squirts down the two foes when they go at it.
Check out the video of the sketch above.