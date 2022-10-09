'SNL' Cast Members Try Becoming The Try Guys In Parody Of Ned Fulmer Scandal

Fulmer, who is married and has two children, got the boot from the group last month for what he described as a “consensual workplace relationship.”

The Try Guys tweeted that they “could not see a path forward together” with Fulmer and later released a video detailing their choice to remove him from unreleased videos.

“SNL” centered their parody of the controversy around a CNN segment anchored by Ego Nwodim and featuring host Brendan Gleeson as a field reporter.

Gleeson interrupted Nwodim’s report on Russia’s escalating threats to the West by looping in the Try Guys played by Bowen Yang, Mikey Day and Andrew Dismukes.

The trio of cast members – who sat on a nearly-identical set and wore similar fits to the ones seen in the real Try Guys video about the scandal – weighed in on the departure of Fulmer.

“It’s just surreal, there’s a lot of anger on this couch,” said Yang, who impersonated Try Guys member Eugene Lee Yang.

Nwodim’s character later asked if the “full story” was that they fired their friend who had a “side chick.”

“Yes, we had no choice, and we hope he is somewhere on his back with a bullet in his brain and belly,” Yang said.