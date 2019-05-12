Pete Davidson Gifted His Mom Jon Hamm For Mother's Day On 'SNL'

The comedian, speaking to Update host Colin Jost before bringing his mom out, praised her for all she had to put up with from him. He shared how they are now roommates in a house he purchased.

“She like really is the best and I put her through a lot so I’d like to bring her out. Please welcome the greatest roommate in the world, Amy Davidson,” he announced.

SNL Comedian Pete Davidson (center) appearing brought his mother, Amy Davidson, on "Saturday Night Live."

Asked by Jost what Mother Day plans he had for her on Sunday, Davidson shot back: “What do you mean? I put her on TV. This is it. Jon Hamm could be single and watching.”

“I’d also settle for James Spader,” his mom suggested.

Good news for her, apparently one of the two leading men was watching.

The “Mad Men” star appeared on stage with the cast at the show’s closing and a later photo shared on “SNL’s” Twitter account showed the actor hugging Pete’s mom with the caption: “Her mother’s day gift.”