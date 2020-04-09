'Saturday Night Live' Is Coming Back With A 'Remotely Produced' Show

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” is returning temporarily Saturday with a “remotely produced” show, the network announced Thursday.

The episode, airing at its usual time at 11:30 pm ET on Saturday, will feature “Weekend Update,” the show’s news segment, as well as new “remotely produced” content from the cast, NBC said.

The show tweeted a picture of the cast members in a Zoom meeting.

Like most television shows, SNL has been on hiatus since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s unclear what the remotely produced sketches might look like. Most of the major late-night shows have returned to the air through remote production. But they have stuck to standard segments, with the hosts and guests working from makeshift home studios and interviewing and recording using video conference platforms.

Some reality shows have also planned to return with coronavirus-related spinoffs documenting their lives during the pandemic, such as TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé.”

At least one scripted show is preparing to return to production: the CBS legal drama “All Rise,” which will air a special episode set during the pandemic. Producers plan to take footage shot in actors’ homes using Zoom, FaceTime and Cisco WebEx and add visual effects. The episode, airing May 4, will focus on how the show’s characters are adapting to working from home.