'Melissa Carone' Testifies On 'SNL' She Saw Dead People Vote And Signed An 'After David'

Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani on “Saturday Night Live” had exactly the evidence the actual Rudy has in real life to prove election fraud: Not a thing.

McKinnon’s Rudy presented his case for a rigged election in the cold open just like he did before a Michigan state legislative panel earlier in the week — with “highly intelligent, barely intoxicated” witnesses — and farts.

Most spectacularly awful was Cecily Strong’s tipsy Melissa Carone, Giuliani’s dark star witness, a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems, who turned out to be a comedian in her own right.

“I swear to tell my whole story and nothing but my story, so help me Gob,” Strong’s Carone swore under oath, slurring her words.

“I personally saw hundreds if not thousands of dead people vote,” Strong’s Carone testified. “I’m not lying. I signed an After David.” She also warned that a “fraudulent erection ... can still get you pregnant.”

Apropos of pretty much nothing, Beck Bennett’s MyPillow Guy Miike Lindell testified that voters can stuff hundreds of thousands of ballots in his pillows and still sleep on them.

A couple of MAGA characters, played by Kyle Mooney, who “repairs things,” and Pete Davidson, who’s “curious about fossils,” insisted on one more chance to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer so they can “yell at her”and get back to work.

The Michigan panel wasn’t having any of it.

So Rudy got down to it: “In conclusion, I would say the defense rests. But we will never rest — not until this election is overturned, or I get a full pardon and $10 million in cash.”

