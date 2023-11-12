'SNL' Seemingly Rips Off A Joke From Viral Social Media Post

An "SNL" sketch poked fun at Britney Spears' memoir. YouTube

During a sketch on “Saturday Night Live” about actors auditioning to voice the audiobook of Britney Spears’ memoir, the writing seemingly ripped off a joke from an X user that went viral on Oct. 16.

“‘Okay, I’m ready, put it in,’ I said and he replied: ‘It is already in.’ My world collapsed,” Brian, user @thehalfbloodlad, posted on X, along with a photo of Spears and her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake.

“ ‘Okay, I’m ready, put it in’ I said and he replied: It is already in. My world collapsed”



— Britney Spears in new excerpt from her book #TheWomanInMe out October 24th pic.twitter.com/ixweK4aY2o — Brian (@TheHalfBloodLad) October 17, 2023

The user posted the fake excerpt around the same time that news outlets started sharing real excerpts from Spears’ memoir, “The Woman In Me.”

“My tweet comes from a very well known ‘Sex and the City’ Samantha joke,” Brian told HuffPost over X DMs. “You can google it. It was simply a fan joke and I can’t believe it’s been blown out of proportion like this. Britney is a huge ‘SATC’ fan and I’m sure she got the reference immediately, but SNL using it is just weird. That’s all I have to say.”

SNL’s parody of Britney Spears’ memoir includes a viral, fake excerpt that never happened in the book. pic.twitter.com/IeedQYtZON — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2023

It’s unclear if the SNL writers thought it was a real part of Spears’ memoir or if they ripped off the joke. Other parts of the sketch include real excerpts from the book. NBC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

X users were quick to come to Brian’s defense however, asking Brian if SNL has reached out to him and suggesting he be credited as a writer on the sketch.