Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Monologue Gets 'Awkward' As His Brother Watches From Crowd

Two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce almost didn’t get a laugh out of his brother Jason Kelce as he looked back at his most recent win during his “SNL” monologue.

The moment wasn’t lost on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, and he took a moment to joke that his MC role at the sketch show didn’t top the Chiefs’ close victory last month.

Advertisement

He later pivoted to his family and brought up his brother, Travis, who played against him on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

“People keep asking me what it was like to beat my brother in the Super Bowl and it was pretty awkward,” said Kelce.

“Even though his team lost after being up 10 points at half, my brother is actually really happy for me and he agrees that the ref made the right call, it was a holding.”

His brother, who was in the crowd, wasn’t feeling the monologue until Kelce mocked his own “Bachelor”-like show – “Catching Kelce” – that ended after one season.

Advertisement

“That show is owned by NBCUniversal, so it should be on Peacock but Peacock said ‘nah, we good,’” said Kelce before his brother loudly chuckled from the crowd.