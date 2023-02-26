What's Hot

Janelle James And Quinta Brunson Steal The Show At SAG Awards Before They Start

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Dilbert Distributor Severs Ties To Creator Over Race Remarks

Blood Spatter Expert Suggests 2 Shooters In Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

New Deadly Quake Hits Turkey, Toppling More Buildings

Sally Field Hailed For Self-Aware 'White Girl' Speech At SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain Says Her Fall At SAG Awards Had A Silver Lining

Katy Perry Moved To Tears By School Shooting Survivor's 'American Idol' Audition

CIA Director Says Putin 'Too Confident' He Can Defeat Ukraine As China Weighs Lethal Aid

John Fetterman On 'Path To Recovery' After Checking Into Hospital For Depression

Mexican President Posts Photo Of What He Claims Is An Elf

This Horror Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

EntertainmentDonald Trumpsaturday night liveEast Palestine, Ohio

Trump Makes An Exhaustive Rant For The Ages As 'SNL' Spoofs East Palestine Visit

"Saturday Night Live" cast member James Austin Johnson reprised his role as the former president in a parody of his visit to the Ohio community.
Ben Blanchet

|

Former President Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson) showed no sympathy for residents of disaster-stricken East Palestine, Ohio, in a “Saturday Night Live” cold open sketch based on his recent visit to the community. (You can watch the parody below.)

Johnson’s Trump, who poked fun at the former president’s water bottle-laden visit this past week, fired on all cylinders as he mocked President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

He also weighed in on criticism over the Trump administration’s rollback of rail safety regulations.

“I did a lot for trains. I made them bigger, faster, less safe, perhaps,” Johnson said.

“I’m here paying my respects because your train exploded and now your birds and fish are all dead, that’s got to not be so great — wake up in the morning and not hear the beautiful chirping of birds and instead hear trains exploding and derailing all over the place.”

He later set the stage at a faux press conference with Emily Kohrs (played by Chloe Fineman), the foreperson of the grand jury that investigated Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“She’s got a very big secret for such a kooky little lady,” Johnson said.

“Potentially, I might, I don’t know, eeeeeeeeh,” said Fineman as she made a series of faces, poking fun at Kohrs’ exaggerated facial expressions during recent media appearances.

You can watch more of the “SNL” bit below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community