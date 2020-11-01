COMEDY

Not So Funny: 'Strollin' To The Polls' Takes On Voter Suppression On 'SNL'

"I regret livin' in Texas" is the punchline.

One of “Saturday Night Live’s” killer fake bands took on voter suppression in a smirky “Strollin’ to the Polls.” 

“It’s time to march on down, get our voices heard,” sings Chris Redd.

But the excited strollers soon discover that almost all of the polling stations are closed. Then they’re strollin’ on the highway. 

When the band finally finds a place they can vote, there’s a guy in camo with an  rifle slung over his shoulder standing at the head of the line. 

“I regret livin’ in Texas,” sings Punkie Johnson.

Check it out in the video up top.

