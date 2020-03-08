'We're All Gonna Die': Trump's Boast That He's A Medical Whiz Appalls 'Weekend Update'

“Oh my God; we’re all gonna die,” said “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost, shaking his head on “Saturday Night Live” after playing a clip of President Donald Trump bragging that he appears to have a “natural ability” to grasp the science behind the new coronavirus.

“I like this stuff. I really get it,” Trump claimed during his trip Friday to the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Everyone of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president."

Here's Trump rambling at length about how smart he is and how well he understands public health pic.twitter.com/1Co6MaRkzl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

One thing Trump probably should not have done, if he truly understands the disease, was not to kiss a well-handled flag on a stage of the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, Jost hinted.

Someone attending CPAC has tested positive for coronavirus (he had no contact with the president, according to event organizers). Jost quipped that it was the guy in “charge of handling Trump’s flag.”

Scientists have had to explain to Trump a number of times that a vaccine against coronavirus can’t be developed for public use in a matter of a few months, as he has claimed. They have also had to explain the concept of antibodies to him.

Watch Trump kiss the flag in the video above at 2:10, and Trump’s comments at the CDC and Jost’s reaction at 2:30.