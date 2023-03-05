'Weekend Update' Slams 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Over Racist Remarks

“Weekend Update” co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che went after “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams and invited the comic strip’s titular character to weigh in on Adams’ racist rant last month.
The co-anchors’ roast comes after hundreds of publications – and ex “Dilbert” distributor Andrews McMeel Syndication – cut ties with the comic strip following Adams’ reference to Black people as a “hate group” and his call for white people to “get the hell away from Black people.”
Jost, after a jab from Che, joked about a possible alternative to fill the void of “Dilbert” in the “SNL” segment.
″Newspapers dropped the cartoon strip effective immediately and to rub it in, they’re replacing ‘Dilbert’ with ‘Peanuts: Oops All Franklin,’” quipped Jost.
A faux Dilbert (played by Michael Longfellow) made a cameo to weigh in on Adams’ remarks and said they came as a “total shock” to the entire all-white staff at his office.
“I mean most cartoonists are weird but racist weird? Let’s just say I didn’t see that memo,” said Longfellow before a long pause.
Dilbert later joked that he was “blind” to racism because his glasses were opaque white.
You can watch more from Dilbert’s “Saturday Night Live” appearance below.
Sign up for Peacock to stream NBCU shows.