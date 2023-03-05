What's Hot

'Weekend Update' Slams 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Over Racist Remarks

"They're replacing 'Dilbert' with 'Peanuts: Oops All Franklin,'" quipped Colin Jost in the wake of publications cutting ties with the comic strip.
Ben Blanchet

Weekend Update” co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che went after “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams and invited the comic strip’s titular character to weigh in on Adams’ racist rant last month.

The co-anchors’ roast comes after hundreds of publications – and ex “Dilbert” distributor Andrews McMeel Syndication – cut ties with the comic strip following Adams’ reference to Black people as a “hate group” and his call for white people to “get the hell away from Black people.”

Jost, after a jab from Che, joked about a possible alternative to fill the void of “Dilbert” in the “SNL” segment.

″Newspapers dropped the cartoon strip effective immediately and to rub it in, they’re replacing ‘Dilbert’ with ‘Peanuts: Oops All Franklin,’” quipped Jost.

A faux Dilbert (played by Michael Longfellow) made a cameo to weigh in on Adams’ remarks and said they came as a “total shock” to the entire all-white staff at his office.

“I mean most cartoonists are weird but racist weird? Let’s just say I didn’t see that memo,” said Longfellow before a long pause.

Dilbert later joked that he was “blind” to racism because his glasses were opaque white.

You can watch more from Dilbert’s “Saturday Night Live” appearance below.

Ben Blanchet

