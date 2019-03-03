“Saturday Day Night Live” presented the best video mashup anywhere of President Donald Trump’s most peculiar moments in his speech Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference. It was introduced on the “Weekend Update” segment by Colin Jost, who noted Trump began the speech by hugging the flag, acting like the mentally challenged character Lennie from John Steinbeck’s novel “Of Mice and Men.”
Jost called it a “patriotic ‘Me Too’ moment,” and said it “got crazier from there.”
The president spoke for a rambling two hours and 20 minutes about everything from being “lonely, [so] I said, ‘Let’s go to Iraq,‘” to mocking Jeff Sessions’ Southern accent.
