Colin Jost Rips Trump For One Glaring Similarity In His Tales On 'Weekend Update'

“Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost roasted former President Donald Trump over his claims that people have been “crying” in response to seeing him.

Jost, during the latest episode of “SNL,” poked fun at Trump after he told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that employees at a Manhattan courthouse “were crying” during his arraignment earlier this month.

“Why is everyone in Trump’s stories always crying?” asked Jost before flipping to a supercut featuring clips of the former president discussing crying reactions.

Jost later questioned why Trump brags about people bursting “into tears” when they spot him.

“Because it never sounds like excited crying like when teenagers see BTS, it sounds more like scared crying, like when hostages see Jigsaw,” Jost quipped.

You can more from the “Saturday Night Live” segment in the clips below.