'Clap-Back Pelosi' And 'I Say What I Meme AOC' Headline 'Women Of Congress' On 'SNL'

“Saturday Night Live” paid homage to the women of Congress in a high-energy sketch inspired by ... dare we say it ... “Charlie’s Angels.”

“Once upon a time there were women,” a narrator gushes as the bit begins. “Then there were fed-up women, then they became congresswomen.

Advertisement

They “fight crime, they right wrongs, they wear white but they’re not all white, and we love them. They’re the women of Congress!”

Kate McKinnon as “Madam Clap-Back” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi zooms along on a Jet Ski in her introduction. (“I’m so woke I can’t close my eyes,” McKinnon says.)

“I say what I meme” New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villaseñor) declares: “You’re trying to rip apart my Green New Deal? I will dog-walk you.”

Halsey ― the night’s host and musical guest — appears as Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) who repeats the real-life call the lawmaker made to “impeach the motherfucker,” referring to President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The crew — all in white — is congratulated in a phone call from Trump, who sounds suspiciously like Alec Baldwin.

Check it out above.