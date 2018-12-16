'SNL' Imagines World Without President Trump In 'It's A Wonderful Life' Spoof

“Saturday Night Live” cooked up the perfect holiday treat for viewers with a remake of the classic black-and-white film “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

In this version Alec Baldwin’s besieged Donald Trump wishes he had never been president — and Clarence the angel (Kenan Thompson) grants him a fresh reality. He joins a holiday party where everyone is ... smiling.

Advertisement

Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon) won back her soul from the devil after Trump lost.

Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) is rocking out as a DJ instead of a stiff.

Brett Kavanaugh (Matt Damon) is not on the Supreme Court. “Me on the Supreme Court? With my temperament? Are you insane?” he asks Baldwin. He gives “Trump” a calendar as a holiday gift with “every day marked with a different beer.”

Melania (Cecily Strong) is divorced and has lost her accent because “Trump’s” language skills aren’t hurting her own (and she’s still “smocking hot,” Baldwin notes).

Advertisement

Eric Trump (Alex Moffat) is actually smart. He’s been able to take adult education classes because his time hasn’t been eaten up running the Trump Organization.

Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen gushes that he’s Trump’s best friend.

Robert De Niro’s Robert Mueller has been able to spend time with his grandson kids because he’s not wasting time “investigating some idiot for treason.”

Baldwin decides he wants to be president again, even though “Kellyanne” tells him that every time a bell rings “someone you know either quits — or goes to jail.”