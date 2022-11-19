Snoop Dogg Latest Business Is Bringing New Looks To Fittingly Furry Companions

Snoop Dogg doesn’t want to disappoint the dogs with his latest business venture.

Snoop — whose business endeavors have included cannabis products, gin and breakfast cereal — is adding a pet fashion line to his list of products.

The rapper’s “Snoop Doggie Doggs” line, which became available this week, features several items for both dogs and cats, such as “throw a Dogg a bone” hoodies, a “Doggie Doobie” pet toy and a pet baseball hat with Snoop Dogg-like braids.

The line also includes a number of leashes, bandanas, “Dogg” bowls and a toy boom box that plays “bow wow wow, yippie yo, yippie yay” from the rapper’s song “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?”

Snoop — who worked with Amazon, clothing manufacturer Little Earth Productions and SMAC Entertainment on the line — wrote in a press release that he’s only fresh if his dogs are, too.

“These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!” the rapper wrote.