NBC Hires Snoop For 2024 Olympics: ‘We Don’t Know What The Heck Is Going To Happen’

Snoop Dogg, a hip-hop icon and former Martha Stewart cohort, has got a brand new bag.
The “Doggystyle” rapper has been officially hired by NBC as “special correspondent” for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, and will not only provide his distinctive take on the competitions but also visit famous landmarks and interview the athletes.
The news was first announced at halftime during “Sunday Night Football’s” coverage of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings game on NBC and its Peacock platform.
Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, has since confirmed the new gig himself.
“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” he told several outlets in a statement Sunday. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness.”
“It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked,” Snoop continued. “Let’s elevate, celebrate and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”
Snoop has undergone a transition over the years from 1990s gangsta rapper to a family-friendly face who has co-starred in a variety show with Martha Stewart, made his own cereal and partnered with dozens of recognizable brands.
NBCUniversal says it will livestream all Olympic competitions on Peacock, and are hoping to differentiate its nightly broadcast so sports fans will still tune in. The network is counting on the rapper, who previously commentated the 2021 Tokyo Olympics alongside Kevin Hart, to do just that.
“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” Molly Solomon, president of NBC Olympics Production, told the outlets.
“That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris,” she continued. “We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our reimagined Olympic primetime show.”
The 2024 Summer Olympics kick off July 26 on NBC and Peacock and conclude Aug. 11.