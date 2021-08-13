ENTERTAINMENT

Snoop Dogg Can't Take This Martha Stewart Line In Hilarious Outtakes From Olympics Show

The blooper reel from the rapper’s Tokyo highlights program with actor Kevin Hart has some real doozies.

Rapper Snoop Dogg’s Tokyo Olympics highlights show with actor Kevin Hart provided plenty of comical moments.

And that’s just what made it to air.

Some of the outtakes from the Peacock streaming service’s program that ended up on the cutting room floor are even funnier.

Such as Snoop’s response to a line about him being the sous-chef of his cookery show co-host Martha Stewart.

Watch the blooper reel here:

