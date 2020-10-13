Snoop Dogg Honors Kobe Bryant, Lakers With Massive Arm Tattoo

Snoop Dogg paid homage to his late friend Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers with a bold commitment: a giant arm tattoo.

The rapper got his entire forearm inked up after the Lakers beat the Miami Heat on Sunday night in Game 6 of the NBA finals.

In honor of the team’s 17th championship title and the NBA icon who died tragically in a helicopter crash earlier this year, the 48-year-old got tattoo artist Mister Cartoon to sketch out a detailed tribute featuring Bryant’s initials, the NBA championship trophy, the Lakers team logo and the gates of heaven.

The rapper shared a video of himself getting the ink on Instagram, followed by another video of himself talking about the image in detail.