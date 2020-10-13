Snoop Dogg Honors Kobe Bryant, Lakers With Massive Arm Tattoo

Snoop Dogg paid homage to his late friend Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers with a bold commitment: a giant arm tattoo.
The rapper got his entire forearm inked up after the Lakers beat the Miami Heat on Sunday night in Game 6 of the NBA finals.
In honor of the team’s 17th championship title and the NBA icon who died tragically in a helicopter crash earlier this year, the 48-year-old got tattoo artist Mister Cartoon to sketch out a detailed tribute featuring Bryant’s initials, the NBA championship trophy, the Lakers team logo and the gates of heaven.
The rapper shared a video of himself getting the ink on Instagram, followed by another video of himself talking about the image in detail.
“As you see, tat is done. KB on the bottom. Kobe Bryant. Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy with the Lakers going through the ball. Gates of heaven up top, and it don’t stop. Laker Nation. Thank y’all, Lakers,” Snoop says in the video.
“And thank you, Mister Cartoon, in a real motherfucking way. We the West and we the best.”
The California native has not been quiet about his love of the NBA team over the years, nor has he shied away from talking about his grief after Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in January.
During the ESPY Awards in June, he performed a tribute for Bryant in which he rapped over footage of Bryant’s career and murals that have gone up since the star’s death.
“You beat the odds by a mile / All grit no smile / A new golden child / Let’s do it mamba style,” Snoop rapped.
More recently, the rapper posted a snapshot of himself and Bryant on Instagram over the weekend, ahead of Game 6 and a few days before that he shared an image of Bryant and LeBron James with the caption, “Legacy.”
