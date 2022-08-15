From his own wine line to branded cannabis, Snoop Dogg isn’t shy about embarking on new business endeavors.

And now, the West Coast rapper is introducing his own breakfast cereal — Snoop Loopz.

Not to be mistaken with the childhood classic Froot Loops, the iconic artist’s eponymous breakfast treat will be sold at various grocery stores through his Broadus Foods business, which he shares with fellow business mogul and rapper Master P.

On Saturday, Master P, who’s also a partner in the food brand Rap Snacks, unveiled the gluten-free cereal on Twitter, telling fans it has “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows” than other comparable brands.

The multigrain cereal is enriched with fiber and vitamin D, according to the product’s website.

Snoop’s Broadus Foods company also sells a variety of “Mama Snoop”-branded breakfast products, including cereal, oatmeal, grits, pancake mix and syrup. The company’s website says sales support numerous charitable organizations.

A release date for the cereal has not yet been announced.