Snoop Dogg's Surprise Elbow Move Leaves Fans In Awe At WrestleMania

WWE fans are praising WrestleMania 39 co-host Snoop Dogg on Twitter after the rapper hopped in the ring and “saved” the event following a surprise injury to Shane McMahon on Sunday.

Snoop, who served as co-host alongside The Miz, jumped in for an improvised match after McMahon landed awkwardly on his leg and held onto his knee after reportedly suffering a torn quad.

The Miz circled McMahon as he received attention from medical staff up until Snoop, during his in-ring debut, socked his co-host in the head.

OH MY GOD, Shane McMahon just blew his leg out, and Snoop Dogg came in and improvised an great #WrestleMania moment. pic.twitter.com/jHUAOANBKw — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 3, 2023

“Hold on, I can’t believe that, cuh, you knocked my homeboy out like that? Like that? That’s what you gon’ do?” asked Snoop before another brutal hit on The Miz.

The rapper later dropped his mic and ripped off his sunglasses before delivering “The People’s Elbow” to defeat The Miz.

You can watch the move below:

Snoop, in an interview with WWE’s Cathy Kelley, acknowledged that he didn’t know he would be part of the match.

“He may want to go solo after this,” quipped Snoop about his co-host.

Wrestling fans on Twitter showered Snoop with love and lauded him for his “professional” improvisation.

Trying to figure out how I would go back in time to describe to my 9 year old self how Snoop saved Wrestlemania — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 3, 2023

I cant stop watching it. I am CRYING. 😂



Snoop face after tossing his shades, the running of the ropes, and the real-time slow mo before taking the leap for the peoples elbow.



This about to be a core memory for me. 💀😂#WrestleMania https://t.co/GMUZOX0pIN — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) April 3, 2023

People love to dunk on @Mikethemiz but in front of 80,000 fans and a worldwide audience of millions, he and Snoop Dogg pulled out something completely on the spot



No tantrums. No panicking. 2 professionals keeping the show moving while Shane was being looked after #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/gAaZngAYsM — Just Talk Wrestling (@JustTalkWrestle) April 3, 2023

Snoop deserves his own wing in the HOF. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 3, 2023