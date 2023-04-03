What's Hot

Snoop Dogg's Surprise Elbow Move Leaves Fans In Awe At WrestleMania

The "Doggfather" rocked his co-host after he jumped in the ring during the WWE event on Sunday.
Ben Blanchet

WWE fans are praising WrestleMania 39 co-host Snoop Dogg on Twitter after the rapper hopped in the ring and “saved” the event following a surprise injury to Shane McMahon on Sunday.

Snoop, who served as co-host alongside The Miz, jumped in for an improvised match after McMahon landed awkwardly on his leg and held onto his knee after reportedly suffering a torn quad.

The Miz circled McMahon as he received attention from medical staff up until Snoop, during his in-ring debut, socked his co-host in the head.

“Hold on, I can’t believe that, cuh, you knocked my homeboy out like that? Like that? That’s what you gon’ do?” asked Snoop before another brutal hit on The Miz.

The rapper later dropped his mic and ripped off his sunglasses before delivering “The People’s Elbow” to defeat The Miz.

You can watch the move below:

Snoop, in an interview with WWE’s Cathy Kelley, acknowledged that he didn’t know he would be part of the match.

“He may want to go solo after this,” quipped Snoop about his co-host.

Wrestling fans on Twitter showered Snoop with love and lauded him for his “professional” improvisation.

