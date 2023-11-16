Snoop Dogg Says He’s Done Smoking Weed, But Social Media Ain’t Buying It

Snoop Dogg says he’s saying goodbye to smoking marijuana for good, and the internet is convinced the world is coming to an end, or it’s all just one big promotional stunt.
With the rap icon’s affinity for all things weed and his long-standing career being famously synonymous with smoking a colossal 75 to 150 joints per day, fans quite literally think that April Fool’s Day might have come early this year following the star’s unexpected admission.
On Thursday, the “Gin and Juice” musician, whose legal name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., announced that he decided to “give up smoke” in a cryptic social media post.
“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” Snoop’s message on X (formerly Twitter) reads alongside a solemn photo of him with praying hands.
Snoop Dogg’s confession instantly put the internet in a chokehold considering that his brand has been attached to getting down with the ganja for more than 30 years. So naturally, fans exchanged loads of shocked reactions on X.
Other fans refused to believe that the lyricist is going cold turkey. Many speculated that Snoop’s announcement is just a savvy business move to line up his rumored edibles brand.
After the news broke, some social media users wondered where Snoop’s change of heart would leave his personal blunt roller, whom he hired strictly to roll up anytime he needed a fix.
Back in October 2022, Snoop’s blunt roller, Renagade PerRana, dished on how many blunts she’s rolled for the California rapper since snagging the coveted job.
“I calculate it at over 450,000,” PerRana said while appearing on the Australian radio show, “The Kyle and Jackie O Show.” “I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints.”