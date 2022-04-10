Woman Who Accused Snoop Dogg Of Sexual Assault Drops Her Civil Suit

Jane Doe was described in the lawsuit as a dancer, model, host and actress, and claimed she had worked with Snoop Dogg and performed with him on stage. The suit alleged Snoop Dogg entered a bathroom Jane Doe was using at his studio, and forced her to perform oral sex.

The rapper mocked “gold digger season” in an Instagram post the day the suit was filed, though he didn’t refer to it specifically. “Be careful ... keep ya guards up,” he added.

The suit was filed in February just days before Snoop Dogg performed in the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He had called the halftime performance — with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige — a “dream come true.”