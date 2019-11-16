Snoop Dogg Declares Self 'Sexiest Man Alive' In Mock People Cover

Snoop Dogg doesn’t need People magazine to crown him the “Sexiest Man Alive” ― he went and gave himself the honor.

The rapper posted a mock People cover on Instagram on Friday, complete with a photo of a joint-smoking Snoop in a suit and emblazoned with the headline “Sexiest Man Alive!” The joke cover also includes the headline, “How a Crip Took Your Chick.”

“Thank. You 🤣👊🏿,” he wrote on Instagram.

The post comes days after People declared singer John Legend its 2019 “Sexiest Man Alive” in a considerably more boring cover, featuring Legend in a soggy shirt and the headline, “How a Good Guy Got It All.”

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

Legend’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, had gently teased her husband about his new title, tweeting that she had “fulfilled my dream of having boned People’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!” She later tweeted, “the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich.”

Neither has commented on Legend’s apparent new competition for the designation.