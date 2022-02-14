The New York Post came under much social media mockery after posting a news story on Snoop Dogg that lacked what most people consider to be news.
Their so-called scoop? The rapper apparently smoked cannabis right before he got onstage for the Super Bowl halftime show.
The paper’s Snoop “scoop” may be the most shocking news story since the one about that dog that bit that guy.
Considering that pot looms large in Snoop’s legend and the wacky weed is legal in California (although not public consumption), many people rightly considered the Post piece to be a non-story.
One person then suggested that the rapper might have not been an outlier at the Super Bowl.