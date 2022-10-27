Snoop Dogg’s Blunt Roller Reveals The Epic Amount Of Joints He Smokes Per Day

After breaking the Guinness World Record for mixing up the largest gin and juice cocktail in 2018, it looks like Snoop Dogg might be on his way to smashing another record.

In an interview with Australian radio show “The Kyle and Jackie O Show,” released on Monday, the West Coast rapper’s personal blunt roller, Renagade PerRana, revealed he likes to smoke a whopping 75 to 150 joints per day.

“I calculate it at over 450,000,” PerRana said when asked how many joints she’s rolled for Snoop since landing the coveted job. “I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints.” She also noted that the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper basically never goes anywhere without having a trusty blunt on hand.

In 2013, Snoop shared that he smokes around 81 blunts every day during a Twitter Q&A, which aligns with PerRana’s estimation.

In a recent interview with “The Review” podcast, PerRana shed light on how she scored the role as Snoop’s employee after beating out two other candidates in a “roll-off” match.

“I had a roll-off with a sound engineer that works with Snoop, that I guess Snoop kind of recommended, and then a Venezuelan cigar roller who rolls big boy stogies at parties,” she recalled. “And I smoked them, to say the least. So from that day forward, I was the premier blunt roller of the planet — blunt roller to the stars now.”

In June, the longtime rapper, known for his unwavering love of the green bud, spilled the beans on Twitter that he upped his full-time blunt roller’s salary due to inflation.

After the Twitter account UberFacts tweeted, “Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year,” he swiftly stepped in to share an update.

“Inflation. Their salary went up!!” he wrote at the time.