Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus, 24, Says She Suffered A 'Severe' Stroke

The daughter of Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus, Cori Broadus, shared that she suffered a severe stroke this week.
On Thursday, Cori Broadus, 24, posted on social media that she’s currently in the hospital following the medical emergency.
“I had a severe stroke this [morning]. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she revealed in an Instagram Story.
She added: “I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”
Cori is the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper’s youngest child with Shante Broadus. The couple, who have been married since 1997, also share sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 26. Snoop Dogg also has a son, Julian, 25, with ex-girlfriend Laurie Holmond.
Last September, Cori Broadus opened up to People about her battle with lupus after being diagnosed as a child.
She detailed how her health improved since ditching her medication for a more “natural” lifestyle.
“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas,” she said at the time. “I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body’s like, okay, this is the new program, and she’s getting used to it.”
Cori added: “I’ve had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So, I wanted better for myself. I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey.”