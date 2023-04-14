This Snoopy Look-Alike Might Be The Cartoon Dog’s Real-Life Doppelgänger

The internet is head over heels for a viral pup who is a dead ringer for Snoopy, aka Charlie Brown’s pet dog from the iconic “Peanuts” cartoon strip.

Bayley recently stole the hearts of pet lovers across social media with her fluffy white face, floppy black ears and round nose, which totally mirror those of the cartoon dog.

The 1-year-old furry friend is a mini sheepadoodle, the offspring of an Old English sheepdog and a miniature poodle, according to her Instagram account.

This week, Bayley garnered massive attention on social media after the Doodle Dogs Club Instagram account introduced her to its more than 230,000 followers.

“Meet @Bayley.Sheepadoodle, the spitting image of Snoopy! With those big ears and that button nose, Bayley is the perfect real-life version of our favorite cartoon dog,” read a post on the account on Monday.

The post had received more than 1 million likes as of Thursday.

Though Bayley isn’t the same breed as Snoopy, who is famously a beagle, animal lovers across social media couldn’t help but gush over her.

OMG Snoopy is Real!



Bailey.sheepadoodle pic.twitter.com/ZFei1T50u0 — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) April 11, 2023

I am certain that my sheepadoodle is the best sheepadoodle, but I love following this one too! She’s soooo cute! 💕 https://t.co/7E8KytbgXP — Stephanie Truesdale (@stephjtruesdale) April 12, 2023

Nothing starts a day off better than a cute dog! Dog is life!😉🤣

This is Bayley a Sheepadoodle on IG. pic.twitter.com/Li7hM8r6CN — Ariaa (@AriaaJaeger) April 5, 2023

Snoopy, a creation of cartoonist Charles Schulz who debuted in 1950, is one of the world’s most famous illustrated dogs. He’s also featured in “Peanuts” films and TV specials.

When Bayley isn’t melting hearts online, she loves sipping on a “puppaccino” (a small cup filled with whipped cream made especially for dogs) from Starbucks.