Snow-Shoveling Woman's Bad Day Gets Worse In An Instant

Shoveling snow always comes with the risk of having to do it all over again if more snow falls. But it generally doesn’t happen this fast.
Doorbell camera footage, posted on Rumble by user nicolebellah, shows a woman in Wyoming digging away at last week’s heavy snow. Then, in an instant, all of her hard work is wiped out.
Rather than start all over again, she just gives up.
(h/t digg)
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter