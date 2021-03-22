WEIRD NEWS

Snow-Shoveling Woman's Bad Day Gets Worse In An Instant

Now that's cold.

Shoveling snow always comes with the risk of having to do it all over again if more snow falls. But it generally doesn’t happen this fast. 

Doorbell camera footage, posted on Rumble by user nicolebellah, shows a woman in Wyoming digging away at last week’s heavy snow. Then, in an instant, all of her hard work is wiped out. 

Rather than start all over again, she just gives up. 

(h/t digg)

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Viral Video Winter Snow Shoveling