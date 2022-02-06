Snowboarder Julia Marino Grabs First U.S. Winter Olympics Medal In Slopestyle

Connecticut snowboarder Julia Marino, 24, grabbed a silver in women’s slopestyle to become the first American to win a medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Marino, of Westport, was in the lead until she was overtaken in the last round. It was the first Olympic medal of her career.

Watch it 🔙



Julia Marino's silver send gave #TeamUSA its first medal of the 2022 #WinterOlympics. pic.twitter.com/2eF2GWukF7 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 6, 2022

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand won the gold medal on the final run of the competition, scoring 92.88. Marino scored 87.68 in her best run in the second round.

It was a surprise finish for Marino— but it was the first time an American didn’t win gold in the event, which was started in 2014.

“I honestly have no words right now,” Marino said in an interview with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team. “It’s going to sink in at one point, but right now this is just like on a cloud. This is crazy. The craziest feeling I’ve ever felt,” she added.

Tess Coady of Australia won the bronze with a score of 84.15.

Marino was one of 12 snowboarders competing Sunday in the Women’s Slopestyle Final. Team USA had three finalists, with Hailey Langland and Jamie Anderson joining Marino.