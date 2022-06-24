Netflix rolled out its seemingly “anti-woke” reality show “Snowflake Mountain” this week, UpRoxx reported.

Advertisement

The series, according to its trailer’s YouTube description, depicts “ragtag stuck at home snowflakes with zero life skills” having to survive in the wilderness.

Netflix notes “Snowflake Mountain” features 10 “spoiled young adults,” and its episodes are described as including deer skinning, fire building and tree climbing.

You can watch the show’s trailer below.

The show comes as Netflix continues to defend comedians who have made transphobic remarks in comedy specials on the on-demand platform.

Advertisement

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who accepted the Entertainment Person of the Year award at a Cannes Lions conference on Thursday, reiterated his support for Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais, who have made jokes about trans people.

Sarandos said the service has “always been a supporter of the art” of comedy, Deadline reported, and the company is aiming to please people with a variety of comedic tastes.

“We won’t make everyone happy, but that’s the beauty of on-demand: You can turn it off,” Sarandos said.