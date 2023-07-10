Soccer Coach Arrested After Videos Of Child Rape Found On His Phone, Police Say

A popular soccer coach in Tennessee was arrested after police say he left his cellphone behind at a restaurant and employees discovered videos of him sexually abusing unconscious boys.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, was taken into custody on suspicion of child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor on Sunday. According to the Franklin Police Department, he used his job as a soccer coach to lure underage boys to his home and abuse them.

Advertisement

This image provided by the Franklin (Tennessee) Police Department shows Camilo Hurtado Campos. Franklin Police Department via AP

Police said Campos has lived in Franklin for 20 years and would go between neighboring areas to recruit young children from school playgrounds to play on his soccer team.

“After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them,” a police statement says.

Authorities began investigating Campos after receiving a call from a local restaurant, where police say he had left his phone.

Advertisement

According to police, a restaurant worker started looking through Campos’ phone in hopes of finding a way to locate the owner, but instead discovered “unconscionable videos and pictures of children.”

During their search of the phone, police say, they found hundreds more videos and photos of child sexual abuse material. They allege that Campos recorded himself sexually abusing unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17.

“Detectives say that the children in these videos were in such an unconscious state, that they might not even realize that they are victims,” the statement says.

Franklin police asked anyone whose child has had contact with Campos, particularly if he was their soccer coach, to contact them as the investigation continues.

In a statement to HuffPost, a spokesperson for the Franklin Special School District said Campos allegedly recruited from area playgrounds and soccer fields after school hours and on the weekends.

Advertisement

“We can tell you that Mr. Campos was never employed by our school district to coach any of our teams,” the spokesperson said. “We are heartbroken for the families who are affected by Mr. Campos’ alleged criminal acts.”