Soccer Great Carli Lloyd Slams U.S. Women’s Team For Celebrating Tie With Portugal

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd slammed the U.S. women’s national soccer team for rejoicing after its 0-0 draw with Portugal at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

The USWNT was captured on video in Auckland, New Zealand, celebrating the tie, as it allowed the team to advance to the next round in the tournament. But Lloyd — a Fox Sports analyst who previously belonged to two World Cup-winning teams — criticized the celebration, which came after the U.S. narrowly avoided losing when a shot from Portugal hit a goal post.

“I have never witnessed something like that,” Lloyd said on Fox.

“There’s a difference between being respectful of the fans and saying hello to your family, but to be dancing, to be smiling — I mean, the player of the match was that post,” said Lloyd, who retired from soccer in 2021. “You’re lucky to not be going home right now.”

The two-time FIFA Player of the Year added that she was “all for positivity” but said “at the same time the cheering, the dancing — I’ve got a problem with that because I wouldn’t be happy.”

She pointed to the players’ body language, saying, “It’s the facial expressions I’m seeing where I really don’t know if they’re upset with how they played and the results.”

During the game, the U.S. outshot Portugal 17-6.

Lloyd, one of the best USWNT players in history, made 134 goals during her time on the team.

Last week, Lloyd also spoke unfavorably about those on the U.S. team.

“They look flat,” she said at the time. “I’m questioning their heart.”