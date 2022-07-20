Argentinian Soccer Player Struck Down By Projectile Fish

An Argentinian soccer player was struck in the face by a fish thrown by a rival fan during a Primera Division match Monday in Buenos Aires.
A video of the bizarre incident went viral on social media. The player, Independiente forward Leandro Fernandez, fell to the ground and was checked by a medical team before returning to play.
Advertisement
To add insult to injury, the rival team, Racing Club, won the match.
Primera Division is Argentina’s top football division. The two teams have a long-held rivalry and history of clashes between supporters, with their stadiums just a few hundred yards apart.