Argentinian Soccer Player Struck Down By Projectile Fish

An Argentinian soccer player was struck in the face by a fish thrown by a rival fan during a Primera Division match Monday in Buenos Aires.

A video of the bizarre incident went viral on social media. The player, Independiente forward Leandro Fernandez, fell to the ground and was checked by a medical team before returning to play.

Advertisement

To add insult to injury, the rival team, Racing Club, won the match.

Never seen a fish thrown at a player on the pitch, but Argentinian fans don’t fuck around pic.twitter.com/MBH826A8BG — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) July 19, 2022