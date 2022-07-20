Sports

Argentinian Soccer Player Struck Down By Projectile Fish

Leandro Fernandez was hit by a raw fish thrown by a rival fan.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

An Argentinian soccer player was struck in the face by a fish thrown by a rival fan during a Primera Division match Monday in Buenos Aires.

A video of the bizarre incident went viral on social media. The player, Independiente forward Leandro Fernandez, fell to the ground and was checked by a medical team before returning to play.

To add insult to injury, the rival team, Racing Club, won the match.

Primera Division is Argentina’s top football division. The two teams have a long-held rivalry and history of clashes between supporters, with their stadiums just a few hundred yards apart.

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

