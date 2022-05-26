Wellness

Relatable Tweets About Social Anxiety

"at least my social anxiety makes me look mysterious"

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Social anxiety is a very real mental health condition that affects an estimated 15 million adults in the U.S.

For many people, it manifests in the form of paralyzing fear and self-doubt when faced with situations that require interaction with other humans. They might also experience intense rumination over past exchanges and even physical symptoms like sweating and labored breathing.

Although social anxiety can feel isolating, the people of Twitter are there to remind us that those afflicted are not alone. Below, we’ve rounded up 30 relatable tweets about living with social anxiety.

