35 Hilarious Tweets About Social Media Fails

Social media is a great and useful tool in many ways. It’s also VERY dangerous.

Did I once accidentally double-tap a 116-week-old Instagram post from a guy I’d been seeing while scrolling down his profile with a co-worker? Sure. Did he immediately text to call me out for it? Yep! Was it embarrassing AF? You betcha.

It’s way too easy to humiliate yourself (and possibly even jeopardize parts of your life) by sending an accidental friend request to the person scheduled to interview you for a job, posting a raunchy photo you meant to DM, liking a Venmo payment between your ex and some new girl he’s seeing, or tweeting said girl’s name when you thought you were typing it in the search bar.

If you’ve ever embarrassed yourself on social media, just know that you’re not alone. And thankfully we can laugh about those fatal errors. Here are 35 funny tweets about social media fails.

Sometimes ure having a good day & sometimes u accidentally like a 4 yr old Instagram post of the ex girlfriend of a guy u went on 2 dates w/ — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) September 3, 2017

I’m starting a petition to stop putting Instagram polls to the right of the screen where people click through stories so I stop accidentally clicking the option that makes me look like a dick😂 — BKC⚡️ (@bkcole17) May 28, 2019

In college I tried to stalk my boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend on Facebook but accidentally made her name my status instead so don’t tell me I’ve never been through anything — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) April 6, 2019

If I accidentally like someone's old Instagram and quickly unlike it do they still get the notification

asking for a friend — Evan Edinger (@EvanEdinger) July 17, 2016

sometimes after drinking i start thinking i have The Fear but then i remember that time my husband's ex sent me a clearly accidental friend request late one night while twisted and presumably fb stalking me and i realise that how i feel is nothing to what she felt the day after — Sinéad Redmond (@sineadredmond) December 16, 2018

Do you ever tweet something and accidentally add a wrong emoji? Because I just did that with 👅 and that really changes the mood of it all. — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) December 4, 2014

When you realize you accidentally posted the pic as Story instead of DMing and delete it just in time !!!! pic.twitter.com/vMk8dqVAjq — Luv (@IamLuvK) May 29, 2019

Our greatest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our greatest fear is that we accidentally venmo a stranger our portion of the rent — rodney copperbottom (@leohdear) July 13, 2019

I accidentally posted Happy Buttday instead of Happy Birthday on a Facebook friend's wall.



Nope, not going to fix that. — Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) August 2, 2017

Accidentally tagged myself on a picture of my ex boyfriends new baby. — Sara Pascoe (@sarapascoe) September 26, 2017

Accidentally connected my Fitbit account to Facebook and now everyone knows I only walked 13 steps yesterday. — mark (@TheCatWhisprer) October 17, 2015

I just accidentally sent a snapchat to someone I haven't talked to in forever instead of adding it to my snapchat story — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) April 26, 2014

I did that thing where you look through someone’s Instagram and accidentally like an old photo it was from only like a month ago but a month is like five years in tru millennial online hours — rhea butcher (@RheaButcher) August 8, 2018

Just accidentally reacted “👏🏼” to someone’s Instagram story at 4:35 am.. so pic.twitter.com/M1hTYPti2m — Carley Mahoney (@carleymah) May 25, 2019

I hate accidently dming someone a video that I meant to dm myself for later & I have to either tell them the truth or pretend it was on purpose & send "haha miss u" after bc there's no way I'm letting the guy i liked for 2 weeks in hs find out i send videos to myself like a loser — mature irish cheddar (@psychedelmic) January 23, 2019

Me deleting a tweet with a typo and tweeting it again later hoping nobody notices pic.twitter.com/FbgMIxlisZ — cory not in the house (@_averagemeat) July 15, 2019

When you're creeping someone's Instagram and you accidentally like an old photo pic.twitter.com/6mTsEzys2I — laur / all the love💍 (@yumcalumari) September 25, 2016

Accidentally tweeted a DM for the first time. WHAT A RUSH — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) January 29, 2012

I was facebook stalking someone and accidentally tagged them as myself. *deletes the internet* — Phil Lester (@AmazingPhil) March 3, 2014

Accidentally changed my Facebook status to 'Single' and my mother-in-law posted, "WOOHOO!". — Brian Hope (@Brianhopecomedy) March 7, 2013

My grandma just tagged me as a heaping spoonful of Paula Deen sausage casserole on Facebook. — Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) June 6, 2015

the amount of times I have accidentally called someone on snapchat is alarming — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) June 30, 2017

On a real note tho, is ansel elgort , okay? Sir thats instagram, not your camera roll, sir. pic.twitter.com/phOS4PWoNI — ♡ 𝙻𝚒𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚑 ♡ nsfr ♡ (@LilAnVal) May 29, 2019

good morning i accidentally just liked a photo my friend's dad tagged her mom in on fb captioned "my beautiful wife." we are not fb friends. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) April 3, 2016

When you accidentally send $30 to the wrong Venmo account. And you request it back...hoping they will send that shit back pic.twitter.com/FJmiCYZwzU — Anthony Gerardo (@Anthony_ger3737) July 13, 2019

I just accidentally liked a Trump tweet. Goodbye thumb. You were a good thumb. — Sammy Rhodes (@sammyrhodes) December 29, 2018

Sending nudes over Snapchat then anxiously checking your story to make sure you didn’t accidentally post it there — lil nugget (@JenBretty) December 15, 2018

when you accidentally posted an embarrassing selfie of yourself on your account in the workplace app and you have no idea how to delete it, so now all of your coworkers can see it... pic.twitter.com/D6wQfy6iXp — *:･ﾟ✧ empscy *:･ﾟ✧ (@Empscy) May 29, 2019

Going through old Instagram posts trying not to accidentally like something is Operation for adults — Parker Higgins (@xor) July 19, 2015

I accidentally sent a friend request to a stranger on LinkedIn, I renounce my life and will live as a hermit in a desert pit like I deserve. — Lauren O'Neal (@laureneoneal) July 23, 2015

The worst thing is flipping through Instagram stories and accidentally voting that you need more information from a pyramid scheme girl — wrangler on my booty (@miraclestweets) May 28, 2019

rihanna told me to delete snapchat so i deleted snapchat and then accidentally posted a full body, face included nude on my instagram story. i have suffered for you queen where is the album — jaboukie (@jaboukie) July 25, 2018

I just sent a DM to completely the wrong person and then babbled my entire way out of it pic.twitter.com/pEjGw2dWnE — Nath (@NathWrites) June 19, 2019

I inadvertently outted my Twitter account at work today, so I'll just be over here rocking in the corner if you need me. — 〰 Just Linda 〰 (@LindaInDisguise) February 17, 2015