Jackie Miller James. Instagram

Social media influencer Jackie Miller James is awake from her medically-induced coma that she was in for roughly a month.

“We are beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers for Jackie have been working,” an Instagram post from Sunday reads. “Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country. The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day.”

Advertisement

In May, James was nine months pregnant and one week from her due date when she experienced an aneurysm rupture, leading to brain bleeding. She entered a medically-induced coma and doctors performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously, according to a GoFundMe.

Twelve days after the aneurysm rupture, James had undergone five separate brain procedures. James’ newborn baby girl was in the NICU “due to the traumatic events of her birth.”

According to a post on James’ Instagram from her family, the beauty and lifestyle influencer is making “wonderful strides,” noting that any money donated to the GoFundMe will go toward the “very best care and every chance at recovery.” As of Monday, more than $330,000 has been raised.

Advertisement