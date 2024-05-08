Social Media Reacts To Trump's Documents Case Being Postponed

As you probably expected, Tuesday’s news that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has indefinitely postponed Donald Trump’s classified documents trial got social media all abuzz.
Cannon ruled that committing to the trial’s starting date “would be imprudent and inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider the various pending pre-trial motions before the Court.”
The Florida judge, a Trump nominee, also said a delay was necessary to allow more time for discovery and other pretrial motions.
However, many lawyers and pundits on X, formerly Twitter, had strong opinions about what was really going on.
The thing about picking your own judge is: it works. https://t.co/6anZGZUlxC— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 7, 2024
Aileen Cannon has INDEFINITELY postponed Trump’s trial with NO new date in sight— Lindy Li (@lindyli) May 7, 2024
Supreme Court has delayed Trump’s other trial with no start date in sight
5 Justices are seriously weighing giving Trump full-on immunity
Our judiciary has been HIJACKED by backstabbing TRAITORS
This is news but it's hardly unexpected. Judge Cannon seems desperate to avoid trying this case. This isn't justice. defendants aren't the only ones with speedy trial act rights, we the people have them too. https://t.co/MbZNo7ripk— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 7, 2024
Ugh. meanwhile in the Twilight Zone Judge Cannon inches along -- one inch forward, two inches back. Don't forget--this is the strongest, most cut-and-dried case out there and she is singlehandedly seeing to its glacial progress. https://t.co/rkq7fAE82D— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) May 7, 2024
Of course she did.— George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 7, 2024
A competent and unbiased judge would have tried this case to verdict already. https://t.co/RrOOpXk0Ud
With 13 days before her trial was supposed to kick off, Judge Cannon finally says what has been obvious to every legal journalist I know: She’s not just canceling the existing trial date; she’s also not picking a replacement. https://t.co/XgaXDXPTgm— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) May 7, 2024
Everything is working out exactly how she and Trump planned it. I’m sure there will be no investigation into her. I’m sure nothing will happen because why break from norm now. Fuck this entire place. #WokeAF https://t.co/AZVtqKhL5I— Danielle Moodie (@DeeTwoCents) May 7, 2024
WOW, so WE the PEOPLE have NO RIGHTS for a fair and speedy trial??? Jack Smith needs to get her OUT.— Kelly Williams (@KellyWildflour) May 7, 2024
LONG past overdue!!! #JudgeCannon #TrumpTrial https://t.co/UGkccxSACm
But at least one attorney thought Cannon’s decision might actually benefit special counsel Jack Smith.
Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County in Florida, argued that getting the classified documents case off the calendar will make it easier for the 2020 election interference case Smith brought against Trump to proceed.
This is good for Jack Smith. This trial was never going to happen before the election. Now that it’s off the calendar, the DC election interference case can proceed as soon as (or IF) the Supreme Court gives the green light. https://t.co/pjCe5BfOMr— Dave Aronberg (@aronberg) May 7, 2024
