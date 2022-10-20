Social Security Agency Now Allows People To Self-Report Their Sex

The Social Security Administration said Wednesday that applicants can now self-report the sex that best aligns with their gender identity.

The policy change, which is a part of the agency’s Equity Action Plan, is intended to be more inclusive for transgender people, and it follows through on an earlier announcement about the shift from March.

The equity plan “includes a commitment to decrease administrative burdens and ensure people who identify as gender diverse or transgender have options in the Social Security Number card application process,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, the agency’s acting commissioner, in a press release this week.

The Social Security Administration now accepts the self-identified sex marker of either male or female, even if the selection differs from what is shown on identity documents such as passports or driver’s licenses. The agency is also exploring possible future policies and system updates to support an “X” sex designation for applicants whose gender identities don’t align with male or female.

People seeking to update their Social Security records will need to reapply for cards — which do not include sex markers — and must provide current documentation of some kind for identification purposes. But with the new policy, they will no longer be required to provide medical or legal documentation related to sex designation.