This Survival Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Society of the Snow” is currently the second most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
Like the 1993 film “Alive,” this new movie is about the 16 survivors of the 1972 Andes flight disaster, also known as the “Miracle of the Andes.” Their incredible story of survival in harsh conditions has inspired many pieces of pop culture, including the recent Showtime series “Yellowjackets.”
“Society of the Snow” is based on journalist Pablo Vierci’s book “La sociedad de la nieve” and has already been shortlisted for the Academy Awards.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
“The System” is the most popular movie on Hulu right now, per the platform’s current Top 15 list.
The 2022 action film stars Tyrese Gibson, Terrence Howard, Jeremy Piven and Lil Yachty and centers on former Marine who goes undercover in a highly dangerous prison riddled with corruption.
Despite mostly negative reviews, a sci-fi psychological thriller is trending on Amazon Prime Video at the moment.
Based on a 2018 novel of the same name, “Foe” stars Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal as a married couple whose quiet lives are disrupted by the arrival of a stranger with a difficult proposal.
Ahead of the premiere of the new “Ted” television series on Jan. 11, “Ted 2” is currently the second most popular movie on Max.
The comedy sequel follows the adventures of the titular teddy bear come to life (voiced by Seth MacFarlane). The stacked cast includes Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Giovanni Ribisi, Jessica Barth, John Slattery, and Morgan Freeman, with additional appearances by Tom Brady, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Leno, David Hasselhoff and other stars as themselves.
The animated comedy “Luck” is currently trending on Apple TV+. Released in August 2022, the movie tells the story of the unluckiest person in the fantastical Land of Luck.
“Luck” features the voices of Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg and Lil Rel Howery.
