Sofia Richie Grainge and husband Elliot Grainge have welcomed their first child together.

On Friday, the model shared a sweet glimpse of the newborn girl on Instagram. The baby, named Eloise, was born Monday, she said.

“Best day of my life,” Richie Grainge wrote alongside a photo of the little one’s toes.

Richie Grainge, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, had announced her pregnancy in January.

“I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” she said of being pregnant in a Vogue interview at the time.

She also told the publication that she wasn’t “going to publicize my child on Instagram,” adding that she wanted the girl to one day make the “choice for herself” on whether or not to be a private person.

Elliot Grainge, left, and Sofia Richie Grainge are photographed on Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen via Getty Images

The model wed Grainge, a music executive, in southern France in April 2023. The couple had announced their engagement the year prior.

Richie Grainge marked their first wedding anniversary last month with a social media post addressed to her husband, writing, “I want to marry you a million times over again.”

And earlier this month, she shared a photo herself while still pregnant and celebrating her baby’s upcoming arrival.