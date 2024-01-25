Entertainmentsofia richie

Sofia Richie Announces Pregnancy, Expecting 1st Child With Husband Elliot Grainge

The model, who tied the knot with the music executive in the South of France last year, talked to Vogue about the sex of the baby and her pregnancy so far.
Kimberley Richards
By 

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Sofia Richie Grainge and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first child together.

The model announced her pregnancy in an interview with Vogue published on Thursday. She is expecting a baby girl.

“I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” she said about her pregnancy.

Richie Grainge, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, told the publication that she and the music executive decided to keep her pregnancy a secret until they felt ready to publicly share the news.

“Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she said. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

The model, who has 10.9 million followers on Instagram, said she does not plan to publicize her baby on social media and she wants her child to have the choice to be a private or public person as she gets older.

“She can make that choice for herself,” she said.

Richie Grainge shared a black-and-white photo of her and her husband on Instagram on Thursday, writing, “And then there were three.”

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge photographed together on September 07, 2023 in New York City.
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge photographed together on September 07, 2023 in New York City.
Gotham via Getty Images

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in the South of France in April 2023. They announced their engagement on Instagram the year prior.

Lionel Richie wrote a sweet note shortly after their wedding on Instagram last year celebrating his daughter and Grainge, the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge.

“My little girl is all grown up and starting her own journey with the love of her life,” he wrote at the time. “You’ll always be my little bird, but I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Endless Love to you and Elliot.”

Support HuffPost
Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot