Sofia Richie Announces Pregnancy, Expecting 1st Child With Husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first child together.
The model announced her pregnancy in an interview with Vogue published on Thursday. She is expecting a baby girl.
“I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” she said about her pregnancy.
Richie Grainge, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, told the publication that she and the music executive decided to keep her pregnancy a secret until they felt ready to publicly share the news.
“Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she said. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”
The model, who has 10.9 million followers on Instagram, said she does not plan to publicize her baby on social media and she wants her child to have the choice to be a private or public person as she gets older.
“She can make that choice for herself,” she said.
Richie Grainge shared a black-and-white photo of her and her husband on Instagram on Thursday, writing, “And then there were three.”
The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in the South of France in April 2023. They announced their engagement on Instagram the year prior.
Lionel Richie wrote a sweet note shortly after their wedding on Instagram last year celebrating his daughter and Grainge, the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge.
“My little girl is all grown up and starting her own journey with the love of her life,” he wrote at the time. “You’ll always be my little bird, but I’m so proud of the woman you’ve become. Endless Love to you and Elliot.”