Sofia Vergara Exits ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stage After Joke About Her Divorce: ‘That’s It’

Sofia Vergara apparently isn’t a fan of jokes about her newly single status.

The actor and “America’s Got Talent” judge surprised viewers this week when she abruptly exited the “AGT” stage during a “lie detector” segment.

The eyebrow-raising moment came after fellow judge Howie Mandel asked Vergara if she’d spotted anybody in the audience that she was “interested in.”

After the audience cheered at the question, Vergara removed the lie detector cuff, and announced: “That’s it.”

She then returned to the judge’s table.

In July, Vergara split from her husband, fellow actor Joe Manganiello, after seven years of marriage. Since then, Manganiello has been romantically linked in the media with actor Caitlin O’Connor, though that relationship has not been confirmed.

In the end, Vergara didn’t seem deeply fazed by Mandel’s question. However, it isn’t the first time he’s cracked a joke that alluded to her recent breakup.

“If you’re looking for eligible bachelors, you should’ve talked to Sofia because she’s in the market right now,” the comedian told contestant Brynn Cummings after she performed a ventriloquist act with an “eligible bachelor” puppet.

Brynn Cummings and Penelope are a spectacular duo! 👏 #AGT pic.twitter.com/y0NYTYTifC — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) August 23, 2023

Appearing on “Entertainment Tonight” after that episode aired, Mandel jokingly referred to himself as Vergara’s “Bumble,” and defended his remark, noting he’d been hit with backlash online.

“People said it was too soon and it was tasteless,” he explained. “As soon as she’s free, as soon as they live in separate homes, the door is open, people!”

Mandel also said that Vergara “thought it was funny” behind the scenes.

“She approved of the joke,” he said. “But the internet is mad.”