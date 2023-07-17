Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Make 'Difficult Decision' To Divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years together.

News of the couple’s split was confirmed by People on Monday. In a statement, they said, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” they added.

HuffPost has reached out to both Vergara and Manganiello’s representatives for further comment.

The “Modern Family” actress raised suspicions about a split after posting from her 51st birthday vacation to Italy without her husband over the weekend. Keen observers also seemed to notice she was without her wedding ring.

Back in May, the couple put the $18 million Beverly Hills home they shared together on the market for the second time, according to real estate site The Dirt.

Sources close to Vegara who spoke to Entertainment Tonight said the former couple have “been living separate lives” for some time.

“They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones,” the insider said. “Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it.”

Vergara and Manganiello were last seen together in Hoboken, New Jersey, in June, when she visited him on the set of his movie “Nonnas,” according to Page Six.

Vergara and Manganiello’s romance began in summer 2014 and they were engaged six months later. The duo married in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida ceremony in 2015.

“True Blood” star Manganiello explained his deep connection with Vegara in a 2018 interview with Cigar Aficionado, where he said, “Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me.”

“People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not,” the actor added. “Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.”